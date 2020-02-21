Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting against Pittsburgh

Holtby will defend the blue paint during Sunday's home game versus the Penguins, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Holtby has struggled a bit recently, suffering three straight losses while posting a sub-par 3.07 GAA and .900 save percentage. He'll attempt to get back on track in a tough home matchup with a stacked Pittsburgh squad that's averaging 3.04 goals per game on the road this year, 11th in the NHL.