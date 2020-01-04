Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting against San Jose

Holtby will guard the goal during Sunday's matchup with San Jose, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Holtby has struggled recently, suffering three straight losses while posting an ugly 5.66 GAA and .787 save percentage. He'll look to start righting the ship in a favorable home matchup with a Sharks team that's only averaging 2.26 goals per game on the road this campaign, 29th in the NHL.