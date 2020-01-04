Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting against San Jose
Holtby will guard the goal during Sunday's matchup with San Jose, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Holtby has struggled recently, suffering three straight losses while posting an ugly 5.66 GAA and .787 save percentage. He'll look to start righting the ship in a favorable home matchup with a Sharks team that's only averaging 2.26 goals per game on the road this campaign, 29th in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.