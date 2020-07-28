Holtby will get the start in goal for Wednesday's exhibition game against the Hurricanes, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) has been ruled out of the entirety of the playoffs, so the Capitals will be leaning heavily on Holtby throughout the postseason. Unfortunately for him, the pending unrestricted free agent had his worst season to date in 2019-20, posting career worsts in GAA (3.11) and save percentage (.897) while compiling a 25-14-6 record in 48 appearances.