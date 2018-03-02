Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Friday

Holtby will rough up the home crease Friday against the Maple Leafs.

Holtby has hit a rough patch in the blue paint of late, going 0-4-2 in his last six starts and owning a 5.20 GAA and a .851 save percentage over that span. It may be difficult to break that slide Friday against a Maple Leafs squad averaging 3.21 goals per game on the road this season -- good for third in the NHL.