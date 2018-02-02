Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Friday in Pittsburgh

Holtby will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Penguins, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.

Holtby was a little shaky in his last start Wednesday against Philadelphia, surrendering three goals on 30 shots, but he ultimately did enough to secure his 26th victory of the campaign. He'll look to keep rolling and pick up a third straight win in a tough road matchup with a Penguins team that's 18-7-1 at home this season.