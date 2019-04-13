Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Game 2
Holtby will guard the goal in Saturday's Game 2 against the Hurricanes in Washington, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby was rock solid in Thursday's Game 1, turning aside 27 of 29 shots en route to a 4-2 victory. The 29-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and help his team capture a commanding 2-0 series lead Saturday.
