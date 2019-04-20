Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Game 5
Holtby will guard the cage during Saturday's Game 5 against the Hurricanes in Washington, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Holtby was pretty solid in Thursday's Game 4, turning aside 22 of 24 shots, but he ultimately suffered a second straight loss due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The 29-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and help his team return to Carolina for Game 6 on Monday with a 3-2 series lead by securing his third home victory of this postseason Saturday.
