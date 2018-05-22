Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Game 7

Holtby will defend the net in Wednesday's Game 7 against the Lightning in Tampa Bay, ESPN reports.

Holtby bounced back from a trio of disappointing efforts to post a 24-save shutout in Game 6, setting up perhaps the biggest game of his career Wednesday. He's been stellar overall this postseason (11-6-0 with a 2.16 GAA and .919 save percentage) and even more dominant on the road, owning a 7-2-0 record with a 2.00 GAA and a .921 save percentage over nine appearances. Another strong effort may be required Wednesday for the Caps to earn their first trip to the Finals since 1997-98.