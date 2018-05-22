Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Game 7
Holtby will defend the net in Wednesday's Game 7 against the Lightning in Tampa Bay, ESPN reports.
Holtby bounced back from a trio of disappointing efforts to post a 24-save shutout in Game 6, setting up perhaps the biggest game of his career Wednesday. He's been stellar overall this postseason (11-6-0 with a 2.16 GAA and .919 save percentage) and even more dominant on the road, owning a 7-2-0 record with a 2.00 GAA and a .921 save percentage over nine appearances. Another strong effort may be required Wednesday for the Caps to earn their first trip to the Finals since 1997-98.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Short-circuits Lightning in Game 6•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding cage Monday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stumbles on big stage•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Saturday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Outplayed by Vasilevskiy in Game 4 loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Looking to get back on track Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...