Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting in Arizona

Holtby was the first goalie off the ice during his team's morning skate and will start Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Holtby is coming off a 3-2 win over the Avalanche in his last start and will be looking to post back-to-back wins for the first time since the beginning of December. Arizona has only two wins in its last 10 games, so this is a good matchup for the Capitals' netminder.