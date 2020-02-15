Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting in Arizona
Holtby was the first goalie off the ice during his team's morning skate and will start Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Holtby is coming off a 3-2 win over the Avalanche in his last start and will be looking to post back-to-back wins for the first time since the beginning of December. Arizona has only two wins in its last 10 games, so this is a good matchup for the Capitals' netminder.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.