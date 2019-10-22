Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting in Calgary

Holtby will guard the cage during Tuesday's road matchup with the Flames, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Holtby has been dialed in recently, picking up back-to-back wins ove the Rangers and Blackhawks while posting a 2.50 GAA and .931 save percentage. The 30-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a Calgary club that's averaging 3.50 goals per game at home this campaign, 10th in the NHL.

