Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting in Carolina
Holtby will start between the pipes in Friday's preseason road matchup with the Hurricanes, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Holtby will play the first two periods of Friday's contest, at which point Ilya Samsonov will relieve him for the final frame.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes six saves in preseason debut•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting preseason opener•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Lifts Stanley Cup•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Closer than ever to Stanley Cup•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Holds Knights at bay•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Monday•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...