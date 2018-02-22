Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting in crease Thursday

Holtby will guard the visiting goal Thursday in a road matchup with the Panthers, The Washington Post reports.

Holtby sports glaring differences in his home and road resumes and it doesn't bode well for his start Thursday. Over 19 appearances away from Capital One Arena, the 28-year-old netminder sports a 3.82 GAA and just an .891 save percentage. The Panthers total 3.16 goals per game at home this season, but a negative goal differential on home ice gives Holtby some hope that to add another tally to the win column Thursday.