Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting in Florida
Holtby will patrol the crease during Thursday's road matchup with the Panthers, NBC Sports Washington reports.
Holtby was fantastic in his last start Friday against the Sabres, stopping 29 of 30 shots en route to a 6-1 blowout win. The 30-year-old backstop will attempt to pick up a third straight victory in a road matchup with a Florida team that's averaging 3.80 goals per game at home this campaign, sixth in the NHL.
