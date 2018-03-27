Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting in goal Wednesday

Holtby will guard the home goal Wednesday against the Rangers, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Holtby has been sidelined a few days by knee issues, but he returned in a backup capacity for Monday's matchup against the Rangers. He will make his first start in over a week in the rematch against New York on Wednesday, looking to earn his fourth victory in his last five starts.

