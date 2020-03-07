Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting in Pitt

Holtby will start Saturday's matinee in Pittsburgh, Tarik El-Bashier reports.

Holtby gets the nod for this rivalry game with alternative Ilya Samsonov mired in a 0-4-1 rut over his last five decisions. While Holtby has been a mixed bag of late with a 3-3-1 record and 23 goals allowed over his past seven starts, the Penguins haven't been any better. Pittsburgh has won its last two games after going 0-6-0 in the previous six.