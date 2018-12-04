Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting in Sin City

Holtby will patrol the crease in Tuesday's road game against the Golden Knights, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby was awful in his last start Sunday against the Ducks, surrendering six goals on 25 shots en route to an ugly 6-5 loss. The 29-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 11th win of the season in a road matchup with a Vegas team that's 7-3-1 at home this campaign.