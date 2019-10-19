Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting in Windy City
Holtby will start Sunday in Chicago, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Holtby's been less than stellar to start the year, with a 3.83 GAA, .862 save percentage and only two wins through six starts. On the other hand, 22-year-old backup Ilya Samsonov is 3-1 with a 1.84 GAA and .933 save percentage. Holtby will have to pick up his level or risk ceding more starts to the young Russian.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Bounces back against Rangers•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending the twine Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Fails to stop any pucks•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding crease Monday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Roughed up for six goals•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In line to start•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.