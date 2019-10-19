Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting in Windy City

Holtby will start Sunday in Chicago, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Holtby's been less than stellar to start the year, with a 3.83 GAA, .862 save percentage and only two wins through six starts. On the other hand, 22-year-old backup Ilya Samsonov is 3-1 with a 1.84 GAA and .933 save percentage. Holtby will have to pick up his level or risk ceding more starts to the young Russian.