Holtby led the team out for warmups and will start in Sunday's Game 3 versus the Islanders.
The Islanders have had the upper hand on Holtby through two games, scoring four goals in each contest to take a 2-0 lead. Without a proven backup, the Capitals will send Holtby back to the blue paint. The 30-year-old netminde will need a strong performance to keep the Capitals' Stanley Cup hopes thriving.
