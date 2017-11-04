Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Saturday in Boston
Holtby will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Bruins, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.
Holtby has picked up wins in three of his last four starts, but he hasn't been sharp over that span, registering a sub-par 3.63 GAA and .905 save percentage. The 28-year-old backstop will look to return to form and earn a third consecutive win Saturday in a road matchup with a Bruins squad that's only averaging 2.71 goals per game at home this season, 24th in the NHL.
