Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Saturday in Toronto

Holtby will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby has been solid in the month of November, compiling a 7-2-0 record while maintaining a 2.51 GAA and . 922 save percentage in nine appearances. The 28-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling Saturday and pick up his 13th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Maple Leafs club that's 8-4-0 at home this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop