Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting season opener
Holtby is slated to start between the pipes in Wednesday's road matchup with the Blues, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.
Holtby remained a rock-solid fantasy option in 2018-19, compiling a 32-19-5 record while posting a 2.82 GAA and .911 save percentage in 59 appearances. The 30-year-old backstop will look to pick up his first victory of the 2019-20 campaign in a road matchup with the defending Stanley Cup champions, who averaged 3.24 goals per game at home last season, 12th in the NHL.
