Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Sunday

Holtby will patrol the crease in Sunday's tilt against the Coyotes, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby is riding some momentum after a pair of terrific starts, stopping 75-of-78 shots agains the Penguins and Blue Jackets. Still, he's registered career lows in GAA (3.26) and save percentage (.903) so far this season. Arizona should be a good matchup for Holtby to keep his hot streak rolling.