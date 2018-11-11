Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Sunday
Holtby will patrol the crease in Sunday's tilt against the Coyotes, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby is riding some momentum after a pair of terrific starts, stopping 75-of-78 shots agains the Penguins and Blue Jackets. Still, he's registered career lows in GAA (3.26) and save percentage (.903) so far this season. Arizona should be a good matchup for Holtby to keep his hot streak rolling.
