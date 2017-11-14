Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Tuesday in Nashville

Holtby will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Predators, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Holtby has been on fire recently, picking up six consecutive victories while maintaining an excellent 1.79 GAA and .944 save percentage over his last six outings. The 28-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling Tuesday and pick up his 11th victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Predators team that's 4-1-1 at home this season.