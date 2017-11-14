Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Tuesday in Nashville
Holtby will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Predators, Tarik El-Bashir of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Holtby has been on fire recently, picking up six consecutive victories while maintaining an excellent 1.79 GAA and .944 save percentage over his last six outings. The 28-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling Tuesday and pick up his 11th victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Predators team that's 4-1-1 at home this season.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stymies Oilers for sixth consecutive win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Receives Sunday's starting nod•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns away 27 in milestone win over Pens•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Collects fourth straight win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will start Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...