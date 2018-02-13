Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Tuesday in Winnipeg

Holtby will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Jets, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby was shaky in his last start, surrendering five goals on 29 shots en route to a 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit on Sunday. The 28-year-old netminder will look to shake of that uncharacteristically poor performance and pick up his 29th victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a Winnipeg team that's 20-5-2 at home this campaign.