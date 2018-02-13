Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Tuesday in Winnipeg
Holtby will guard the cage in Tuesday's road game against the Jets, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby was shaky in his last start, surrendering five goals on 29 shots en route to a 5-4 overtime loss to Detroit on Sunday. The 28-year-old netminder will look to shake of that uncharacteristically poor performance and pick up his 29th victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a Winnipeg team that's 20-5-2 at home this campaign.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Takes another rough loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In net againt Detroit•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 35 saves for 28th win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 37 saves in Tuesday's win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pegged for Tuesday start•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...