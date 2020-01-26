Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting versus Habs
Holtby will tend the road twine Monday versus the Canadiens, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Holtby has not finished a game with better than an .890 save percentage since Dec. 21, as he's posted an .830 save percentage, 4.53 GAA and 1-5-0 record over seven appearances. He'll need a quick turnaround to avoid losing his starting job to rookie Ilya Samsonov. It could be a tough matchup against the Habs, as they've won four of the last five games despite an average of 2.8 goals per contest.
