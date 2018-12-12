Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stays hot for 12th win
Holtby made 35 saves in a 6-2 win over Detroit on Tuesday.
Holtby has won back-to-back games, and the Capitals' go-to goalie has yielded just two goals over his last two starts. He now owns a 12-7-2 record to go along with a 2.81 GAA and .913 save percentage in 22 games. With Washington playing back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, look for Holtby to get Friday night off (at Carolina) and start Saturday's game versus Buffalo.
