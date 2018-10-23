Capitals' Braden Holtby: Steers away 22 shots

Holtby allowed two goals on 24 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Holtby was last on the ice when he allowed four goals on 11 shots and was yanked from the game early. He bounced back nicely for make his record 4-1-1. Holtby will next play Thursday versus the Oilers, who have only scored two or less goals in four of six games.