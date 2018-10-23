Capitals' Braden Holtby: Steers away 22 shots
Holtby allowed two goals on 24 shots in Monday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.
Holtby was last on the ice when he allowed four goals on 11 shots and was yanked from the game early. He bounced back nicely for make his record 4-1-1. Holtby will next play Thursday versus the Oilers, who have only scored two or less goals in four of six games.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Protecting net against Canucks•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns in another poor start•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending twine Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 29 stops in OT win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pitted against Rangers•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Up and down so far•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.