Capitals' Braden Holtby: Sterling in road win
Holtby turned aside 39 of 41 shots faced during Thursday's 4-2 road win over the Bruins.
Holtby has been pretty solid despite seeing tons of rubber in recent outings with 30 or more shots faced in three of his last four appearances. The 29-year-old Canadian improves to a 2.86 GAA and .912 save percentage behind a 17-10-2 record in 30 games. Pheonix Copley may eat into his workload somewhat as the Metropolitan Division-leading Capitals draw nearer to the postseason, but the crease remains firmly in the former Vezina Trophy winner's grasp so keep him rolling.
