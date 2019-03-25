Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stifles Flyers for win No. 28

Holtby turned aside 35 of 36 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Flyers.

Jakub Voracek's power-play tally in the second period ruined his shutout bid, but otherwise Holtby was firmly in control of this one all afternoon. It's his best performance since he blanked the Devils on March 8, and with the Caps just one point ahead of the Isles at the top of the Metropolitan Division standings, the time is right for Holtby to go on one of his hot streaks and carry the team into the postseason.