Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stonewalls Hurricanes
Holtby stopped all 30 shots he faced in a 6-0 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5 on Saturday.
Holtby got plenty of offensive support back on home ice after the Capitals had only one goal combined in Games 3 and 4. He has a 2.40 GAA and a .923 save percentage in the series, and will likely patrol the crease as the Capitals look to close out the series in Monday's Game 6.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Game 5•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Heads home looking for another win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Manning crease for Game 4•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Shelled in Game 3 loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Earns OT win in Game 2•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...