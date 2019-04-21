Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stonewalls Hurricanes

Holtby stopped all 30 shots he faced in a 6-0 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5 on Saturday.

Holtby got plenty of offensive support back on home ice after the Capitals had only one goal combined in Games 3 and 4. He has a 2.40 GAA and a .923 save percentage in the series, and will likely patrol the crease as the Capitals look to close out the series in Monday's Game 6.