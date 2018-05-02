Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stops 19 in Game 3 win

Holtby made 19 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 Game 3 win over the Penguins to take a 2-1 series lead.

This was a tight-checking contest, with each team putting only 22 pucks on net. All three goals against Holtby came in the middle frame, but he kept his concentration in the third, keeping out all three Penguins shots in that period to help his team come back from a 3-2 deficit. He should be right back in there Thursday for Game 4.