Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stops 21 shots in victory

Holtby faced 23 shots and turned aside 21 in a Friday win over New Jersey.

Given the Devils' torrid start, holding them to two goals at the Rock was a strong showing for Holtby. Only one goal came in a 5-on-5 situation, and this performance will keep fantasy owners pleased with the netminder.

