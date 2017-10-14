Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stops 21 shots in victory
Holtby faced 23 shots and turned aside 21 in a Friday win over New Jersey.
Given the Devils' torrid start, holding them to two goals at the Rock was a strong showing for Holtby. Only one goal came in a 5-on-5 situation, and this performance will keep fantasy owners pleased with the netminder.
