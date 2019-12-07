Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stops 27 shots Friday

Holtby allowed two goals on 29 shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Holtby allowed goals to Ryan Getzlaf and Adam Henrique after defensive lapses, but Jakub Vrana restored the Capitals' lead just 1:52 after Henrique's equalizer. Holtby held on from there to pick up his league-leading 15th win (in 22 games). The 30-year-old saw his GAA improve to 2.78 with a .910 save percentage. He's won four consecutive starts, and he'd see a favorable matchup if he plays in Monday's home game against the Blue Jackets.