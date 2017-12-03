Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stops 32 shots in win Saturday

Holtby turned aside 32 of 35 shots during Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Vezina Trophy-finalist from a season ago outdueled the trophy-winner, Sergei Bobrovsky, in a pivotal showdown to keep the Caps in the thick of the crowded playoff race underway in the Metropolitan Division. Holtby is back in the win column after a disappointing loss to the Kings on Nov. 30, so keep rolling with him.