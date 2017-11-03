Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stops 35 in win over Isles
Holtby saved 35 of 38 shots during Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.
With a 6-3 record, .919 save percentage and 2.79 GAA, Holtby has provided solid but unspectacular fantasy results to start the campaign. However, considering the Capitals underwent considerable offseason personnel changes and have allowed the second-most high-danger scoring chances per 60 minutes (13.4) at five on five, it's difficult to throw shade at Holtby. He's locked into a hefty workload, and there is enough talent on the Washington roster to tighten things up defensively. Patience should pay off in this case.
