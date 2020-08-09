Holtby turned aside 30 shots during Sunday's 2-1 win over the Bruins in the Capitals' final round-robin seeding game.

The veteran netminder took a shutout into the third period before Jake DeBrusk finally got a puck past him. Holtby started all three games of the round robin, going 1-1-1 with a 1.98 GAA and .925 save percentage, and he's locked into the No. 1 spot for the Caps as they get ready to take on the Isles in the official first round of the playoffs.