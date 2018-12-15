Capitals' Braden Holtby: Struggles against power play

Holtby allowed five goals on 27 shots in a 6-5 shootout victory against the Hurricanes on Friday.

The Hurricanes power play did in the 28-year-old goaltender, as Carolina went 3-for-6 with the man advantage. Holtby also yielded a short-handed goal, but he did stop 17-of-18 at even strength. That and enough saves in the shootout helped Holtby at least win the game. Owners have to be disappointed in his .910 save percentage and 2.90 GAA, but Holtby did improve to 13-7-2 with the victory.