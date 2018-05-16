Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stumbles in Game 3 loss

Holtby stopped 19 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.

After winning three straight road games to close out the Penguins and leap out to a 2-0 series lead on the Bolts, Holtby stumbled in his return to home ice. The 28-year-old still has a .921 save percentage this postseason, and he'll look to return to form Thursday in Game 4.