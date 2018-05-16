Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stumbles in Game 3 loss
Holtby stopped 19 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Lightning in Game 3.
After winning three straight road games to close out the Penguins and leap out to a 2-0 series lead on the Bolts, Holtby stumbled in his return to home ice. The 28-year-old still has a .921 save percentage this postseason, and he'll look to return to form Thursday in Game 4.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal for Game 3•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 33 shots in Game 2 win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in net for Game 2•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Light workload in Game 1 victory•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Confirmed for Game 1 of conference finals•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Impressive effort as Capitals advance•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...