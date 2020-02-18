Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stumbles in Vegas

Holtby yielded three goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 loss to Vegas on Monday.

Holtby could hardly be faulted on the goals, all of which came on re-directs or one-timers on the doorstep. Still, a 3-0 deficit proved to steep a mountain to climb for the Capitals and Holtby suffered his second straight road loss. Holtby fell to 21-13-4 with a 3.11 GAA and .897 save percentage heading into Thursday's game against Montreal.