Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stumbles in Vegas
Holtby yielded three goals on 29 shots in a 3-2 loss to Vegas on Monday.
Holtby could hardly be faulted on the goals, all of which came on re-directs or one-timers on the doorstep. Still, a 3-0 deficit proved to steep a mountain to climb for the Capitals and Holtby suffered his second straight road loss. Holtby fell to 21-13-4 with a 3.11 GAA and .897 save percentage heading into Thursday's game against Montreal.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pegged for Monday's start•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Keeps it close in loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting in Arizona•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: On his game in road win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected in goal Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Perfect relief performance•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.