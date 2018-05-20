Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stumbles on big stage
Holtby made 19 saves in Saturday's 3-2, Game 5 loss to Tampa Bay.
Holtby came out of the gates uptight and ready to pop, and pop he did. He allowed a goal just 19 seconds into the game and they were down 2-0 about nine minutes into the game. And when he had a chance to start the second period differently, Holtby once again came out overhyped and allowed a goal 33 seconds in. The Caps just couldn't recover. Holtby needs to elevate his game to the Andrei Vasilevskiy level if the Caps want to extend the series.
