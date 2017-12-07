Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stymies Hawks in victory

Holtby stopped 37 of 39 shots for a 6-2 win over Chicago on Wednesday.

Holtby was solid after getting a break in Monday's game showing no rust and shutting down the Blackhawks to make his offense's first-period outburst stand up. Holtby's record matches his effort perfectly: in his past 16 starts, he's had 12 starts where his save percentage has been .900 or better, and he's 12-4 in those games.