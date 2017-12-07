Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stymies Hawks in victory
Holtby stopped 37 of 39 shots for a 6-2 win over Chicago on Wednesday.
Holtby was solid after getting a break in Monday's game showing no rust and shutting down the Blackhawks to make his offense's first-period outburst stand up. Holtby's record matches his effort perfectly: in his past 16 starts, he's had 12 starts where his save percentage has been .900 or better, and he's 12-4 in those games.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stops 32 shots in win Saturday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Facing Columbus on Saturday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Burned for three goals Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Records 13th victory•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...