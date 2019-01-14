Capitals' Braden Holtby: Suiting up Monday

Holtby (eye) will serve as the backup to Pheonix Copley against the Blues on Monday, Chris Kuc of The Athletic reports.

After suffering a scary eye injury versus the Blue Jackets on Saturday, Holtby will get an extra night to recover, as Copley takes the first game of the Caps' back-to-back. While coach Todd Reirden hasn't named a starter for Tuesday's matchup with Nashville, it will almost certainly be the veteran Holtby, barring any setbacks in his recovery.