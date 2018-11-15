Capitals' Braden Holtby: Surprise scratch Wednesday
Holtby (upper body) will miss Wednesday's scheduled start. Meanwhile, Capitals backup, Pheonix Copley will man the crease versus the Jets.
There's very little information available regarding Holtby's mysterious upper-body injury. Expect the team to issue an update following Wednesday's game but for now, consider him day-to-day.
