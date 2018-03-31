Capitals' Braden Holtby: Surrenders three goals in Friday loss
Holtby turned aside 29 of 32 shots faced during Friday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.
The loss ends a three-game winning streak for the embattled net minder who has allowed three-or-more goals in 10 of his last 12 starts. It's safe to say Holtby has had a disappointing season by almost any standard, but fantasy owners should expect a bounce-back season in 2018-19 -- although perhaps not to the lofty levels of past campaigns until Washington fixes its defensive woes.
