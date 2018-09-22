Capitals' Braden Holtby: Surrenders three goals in loss

Holtby turned aside 15 of 18 shots faced during Fridays 5-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Holtby is still shaking the rust off following a short offseason, but he's definitely struggled thus far in the preseason. The 29-year-old is expected to shoulder a heavy workload now that Philipp Grubauer is in Colorado and the likely backup has just two games of NHL experience. The "Cup Hangover" could be an issue, but Holtby is a talented netminder with a heavy enough workload to be one of the top fantasy goalies again in 2018-19, so draft accordingly.