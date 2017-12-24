Capitals' Braden Holtby: Surrenders three goals in Saturday's loss
Holtby allowed three goals on 28 shots in Saturday's 3-0 loss to Vegas.
The Caps came out flat from the opening faceoff and left last year's Vezina Trophy finalist out to dry after a disappointing loss to the Coyotes just an evening beforehand. Holtby will hope to get back on track Dec. 27 against the Rangers and still has plenty of volume to be a solid (albeit not spectacular) netminder in all formats.
