Capitals' Braden Holtby: Surrenders three goals in Sunday's loss

Holtby stopped 21 of 24 shots faced during Sunday's 4-1 home loss to the Coyotes.

Holtby has dropped three of his last four outings and falls to a 3.24 GAA and .900 save percentage behind a 5-5-2 record in 13 outings. The 29-year-old is once again off to a shaky start, but the former Vezina Trophy-winner should still garner enough starter's volume to make him a suitable play despite the sluggish start to the season. Fantasy owners are advised to ride out the storm as Holtby owns plenty of upside once he turns things around.

