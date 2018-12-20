Capitals' Braden Holtby: Surrenders two in losing effort
Holtby made 28 saves on 30 shots during Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Penguins.
Holtby will see his win streak end at three games and he has now managed a 2.86 GAA and .911 save percentage behind a 13/8-2 record in 24 games this season. The 29-year-old's numbers are improving after a sleepy beginning to the season and he should garner enough of a workload to secure another 30-win campaign, so keep playing him as you normally would.
