Capitals' Braden Holtby: Survives in Shark tank
Holtby turned aside 23 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.
It wasn't his best effort of the year, but Holtby had plenty of support to pick up the win. He's now won three straight starts to improve to 14-2-4 with a 2.82 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 21 games. Holtby hasn't had elite ratios since 2016-17's 2.07 GAA and .925 save percentage, but he plays behind a high-powered offense that can mostly cover his flaws. Ilya Samsonov will likely start Wednesday versus the Kings -- expect Holtby's next turn in the crease to be Friday against the Ducks.
