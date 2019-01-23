Capitals' Braden Holtby: Swarmed by Sharks
Holtby stopped 36 of 43 shots in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Sharks.
The netminder got little help from his defense, but Holtby still held a 6-4 lead midway through the third period before things fell apart for the Caps. It's the second time this season the 29-year-old has coughed up seven goals in a game -- the last was also a 7-6 OT loss, this one to the Penguins back on Oct. 4 -- and unless he gets pressed into action Wednesday against the Leafs, Holtby will head into the All-Star break with an unsightly 3.04 GAA and .906 save percentage.
